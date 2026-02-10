FPSC clarifies CSS 2026 schedule, warns against false reporting

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission of Pakistan (FPSC) has clarified the examination schedule for the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2026 exams and warned that it reserves the right to take legal action against those involved in misreporting.

According to the FPSC, the CSS 2026 examination schedule from February 4 to 15 has been officially issued. Rejecting propaganda regarding the Lahore examination center, the commission said that modern facilities are available for candidates at the Lahore center.

The schedule states that the compulsory CSS papers began at the designated time of 11:00 am. Candidates were required to be seated 50 minutes before the start of the paper, and the main gate was closed at 10:14 am in accordance with rules and regulations.

The FPSC said that, under the rules, late-arriving candidates are not allowed to enter. However, despite late arrivals, all candidates were allowed to sit the examination, and the paper started and ended strictly on time.

It further stated that all instructions are clearly mentioned on the official website and admission certificates. For MDCAT and other major examinations, candidates are instructed to be seated one hour in advance, a requirement aimed at ensuring necessary procedures are completed before the exam begins.

In its statement, the FPSC said that individuals associated with certain CSS coaching academies misreported the incident. The commission emphasized that enforcement and compliance with rules and regulations will be ensured and warned that it reserves the right to initiate legal action against those responsible for false reporting.