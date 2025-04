ISLAMABAD – The results of the CSS written examination 2024 have been announced.

A total of 23,100 candidates applied, and 15,602 appeared for the exam.

Out of 15,602 candidates, only 395 managed to pass, resulting in a success rate of just 2.53%.

Among the 395 successful candidates, 157 are women and 238 are men.

In comparison, the success rate in 2023 was 3%.