Senate Election Drama unfolds in KP as rebels back down ahead of showdown

PESHAWAR – All eyes are on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly today as high-stakes Senate by-elections unfold for 11 vacant seats. With power, and political dominance on line, the battle is intense, with real drama.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) enforced strict code of conduct, banning mobile phones, electronic devices, and even selfies with ballot papers to curb any chance of rigging or misconduct. The polling is taking place inside the heavily secured Jirga Hall, where 145 lawmakers are casting their crucial votes.

Today’s voting will decide seven general seats, two technocrat seats, and two women’s reserved seats. But the real story is what’s happening behind the scenes.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Opposition Leader Dr. Ibad reportedly hit a behind-closed-doors deal to divide the seats, six for the government, five for the opposition.

Four out of five disgruntled PTI candidates suddenly withdrawn from the race Waqas Orakzai, Irshad Hussain, Irfan Saleem, and Ayesha Bano bowed out, some just hours before the polling. Insiders say pressure from the top leadership including assurances from Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja played a key role.

Irshad Hussain even submitted an official withdrawal letter to the Election Commission, declaring his decision followed the directive of PTI’s founder. The only remaining dissenter? Khurram Zeeshan, who remains defiant for now.

Chief Minister Gandapur condemned buying and selling votes, calling it disgrace. Adding fuel to the fire, 25 newly elected members on reserved seats were sworn in ahead of the vote — strengthening PTI’s numbers and solidifying its grip on the assembly.