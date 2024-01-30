Search

PTI moves IHC to challenge cipher case proceedings against Imran Khan

Web Desk
11:29 AM | 30 Jan, 2024
PTI moves IHC to challenge cipher case proceedings against Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to knock on Islamabad High Court's door in cipher case as Imran Khan and leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years.

A special court led by Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulqurnain announced verdict during Tuesday hearing at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. 

In a social media post, PTI leader Gohar Khan said his party case proceedings will be challenged on behalf of Imran Khan, who remained in jail since August last year.

Gohar said he had seen murder of justice in front of my eyes in Adiyala Jail. He lamented fake cases against party founder, calling judicial proceedings completely contrary to law and justice.

He called it responsibility of judges to maintain minimum standard of transparency and justice in trial. Gohar urged IHC Chief Justice to take notice and arrange for the remedy of the serious deterioration in the matter of fair hearing.

On Monday, 12 witnesses had been examined by state defence counsel taking the number of total witnesses examined up to 25. Only four of these witnesses were examined by the defence’s own lawyers.

