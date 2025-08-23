Gold Prices shot up in Pakistan amid big surge in global markets

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed big jump, with per tola rates rising by Rs4,100 on Saturday.

After latest update, price of gold stands at Rs359,800 per tola while cost of 10 grams surged by Rs3,515, reaching Rs308,470.

Over the past several days, gold prices have shown a fluctuating but generally upward trend. On 12th August 2025, gold was trading at Rs. 358,300 per tola, dipping slightly to Rs. 358,100 on 13th August.

Prices continued to fluctuate, with Rs. 357,100 on 15th August and Rs. 356,200 on 16th August, before reaching Rs. 357,700 on 18th August. In the days leading up to the latest surge, rates were Rs. 356,600 on 19th August, Rs. 355,200 on 20th August, Rs. 357,200 on 21st August, and Rs. 355,700 on 22nd August, indicating volatility in the local gold market.

The trend is mirrored in the international market, where gold prices have climbed by $41 per ounce, taking the global rate to $3,371 per ounce. Analysts attribute the rise to ongoing market fluctuations and increased investor demand for precious metals.