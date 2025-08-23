Latest

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price Updates – 23 August 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:22 am | Aug 23, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in the local market dropped, with 24-karat per tola moving down by Rs1,500 to Rs. 355,700 compared to Rs. 357,200 a day earlier, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs. 1286, settling at Rs. 304,955, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold decreased to Rs. 278,555.

Today Gold Rates

City 24 Karat Gold tola Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013
Lahore Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013
Islamabad Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013
Peshawar Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013
Quetta Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013

Silver also followed the upward trend, as its per tola rate increased by Rs.78 to Rs. 4,013 and 10 grams surged by Rs. 70 to Rs. 3,443.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $15 to reach $3,330 per ounce.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now