Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price Updates – 23 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in the local market dropped, with 24-karat per tola moving down by Rs1,500 to Rs. 355,700 compared to Rs. 357,200 a day earlier, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs. 1286, settling at Rs. 304,955, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold decreased to Rs. 278,555.

Today Gold Rates

City 24 Karat Gold tola Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013 Lahore Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013 Islamabad Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013 Peshawar Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013 Quetta Rs 355,700 Rs 4,013

Silver also followed the upward trend, as its per tola rate increased by Rs.78 to Rs. 4,013 and 10 grams surged by Rs. 70 to Rs. 3,443.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $15 to reach $3,330 per ounce.