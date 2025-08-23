Whatsapp Tests Voicemail Like Feature To Send Audio Messages After Missed Calls

WhatsApp is rolling out another exciting feature that could end to dial again after missed calls . Meta owned messaging app is testing new shortcut that allows users to send instant audio messages the moment a call goes unanswered, giving it a voicemail-style twist.

In its new feature, WhatsApp will get “Record Voice Message” button right on the call screen alongside the familiar “Call Again” and “Cancel” options. This means users can leave an immediate voice note without any extra steps.

Even better, the feature will also show up in the chat of the person who missed the call, making it quicker than ever to communicate instantly and avoid delays.

While WhatsApp has long allowed voice notes, this update takes it to the next level, letting users respond in real-time after missed calls and supercharging everyday conversations.

So far, WhatsApp’s brings major updates across media sharing, AI tools, personalization, and privacy. Users can now navigate a story-style status tray, send up to 100 photos or videos at once, create video albums with captions, and use smoother Lottie-animated stickers.

Businesses benefit from AI-powered smart replies, real-time messaging insights, and analytics for improved customer engagement. Personalization features include unique usernames with PIN privacy, custom chat themes, music sharing, and AR effects for video calls and statuses.

For mobile users, there are privacy upgrades which let users manage contact syncing, block unwanted messages or mentions, and disable link previews. Looking ahead, WhatsApp is testing AI integration in search, real-time translations, and expanded voice transcription, making communication smarter, more expressive, and inclusive for personal and business use.