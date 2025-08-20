Citizens to receive traffic challans through WhatsApp as new system unveiled

LAHORE – In a move to enhance public convenience, the Safe Cities Authority has announced major improvements to the e-challan system, allowing citizens to easily view, review, and pay traffic fines directly on their mobile phones.

According to officials, the previous system that required citizens to send emails for corrections and inquiries has now been discontinued.

Instead, all e-challans will now be sent directly to the phone numbers registered in the Excise Department’s database through WhatsApp.

Citizens will be able to see the number of challans issued against them along with images captured by traffic cameras, directly on their mobile devices.

A secure payment link will also be provided through WhatsApp, enabling users to pay fines quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, the Safe Cities website has been upgraded with new features. A dedicated “Review” button has been added next to each challan, allowing users to submit correction requests online. The technical team will review and, if valid, immediately cancel incorrect challans.

Officials emphasized that these upgrades are aimed at making the process more transparent and user-friendly. Payments can also still be made through the Safe Cities official website, offering multiple options for public ease.