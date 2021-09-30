Shehbaz Sharif advised rest after slipping down the stairs in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has been advised to take rest after he slipped down the stairs at party secretariat in Lahore.
Reports said that Shehbaz Sharif slipped down a day earlier but he saved from any major injury as a party worker managed to hold him from falling down.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media that party president had fallen due to slipping on the stairs.
She said that medical experts have advised physiotherapy and rest to Shehbaz Sharif.
Marriyum added that Shehbaz has temporarily suspended all his political activities after the incident.
Shehbaz Sharif slams govt over money laundering ... 05:35 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lashed out at the PTI ...
- Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old father wins marathon ...08:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
-
- LIVE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa field first against Sindh in 12th match ...07:39 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif advised rest after slipping down the stairs in Lahore07:01 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- 'Desi Wonder Woman' urges to work on policy rather than banning TikTok06:41 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities react to news of cinemas' reopening in eight cities of ...05:07 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's unseen loved-up clicks go viral04:27 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Manj Musik and Ushna Shah's music video ‘Kangna’ sets internet ...03:54 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021