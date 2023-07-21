Search

Pakistan

No new tax being imposed on agriculture, real estate sectors, says Dar

08:49 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday denied the media reports that the government was going to impose new taxes on agriculture and real estate sectors in line with the terms and conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the loan programme.

“I am categorically announcing on the floor of the house that there will be no new taxes on agriculture and real estate. We have faced numerous hardships due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, and we have diligently met all the prior actions,” the finance minister said while speaking in the National Assembly.

The minister emphasized that the news was entirely baseless and lacked truth, clarifying that all fiscal decisions made by the government were aimed at meeting the IMF conditions.

Senator Ishaq Dar offered his readiness to provide detailed information on these specific issues to anyone seeking clarification.

Discussing the economic situation, the finance minister mentioned that if the government continues its present policies, the inflation rate is expected to decrease to 7 per cent, based on the working of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Blaming the country’s economic hardships on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s backtracking from commitments, Senator Dar stated that with the government’s efforts Pakistan reached a $3 billion loan agreement with the IMF. As a result, the State Bank of Pakistan received the first tranche of $1.2 billion to stabilize the economy.

Speaking about the current foreign exchange reserves, he said that reserves had reached their highest position since October 2022. The total liquid foreign reserves were reported to be US$14,065.3 million, with the central bank holding $8,727.2 million, thanks to inflows from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the IMF.

The central bank had received $2.0 billion from Saudi Arabia, following $1.2 billion from the IMF, and $1.0 billion from the UAE, contributing to the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks at US$5,338.1 million.

The finance minister reassured the public that the government had made all due payments in accordance with international agreements, demonstrating its commitment to meeting obligations on time.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to financial transparency, Senator Dar shared the IMF agreement and stated that it would be made available on the Ministry of Finance’s website for public information.

The minister also handed over a copy of the agreement to the lower House of Parliament.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.9 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Karachi PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Islamabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Peshawar PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Quetta PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sialkot PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Attock PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujranwala PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Jehlum PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Multan PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Bahawalpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujrat PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nawabshah PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Chakwal PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Hyderabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nowshehra PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sargodha PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Faisalabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Mirpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646

