No new tax being imposed on agriculture, real estate sectors, says Dar

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday denied the media reports that the government was going to impose new taxes on agriculture and real estate sectors in line with the terms and conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the loan programme.

“I am categorically announcing on the floor of the house that there will be no new taxes on agriculture and real estate. We have faced numerous hardships due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, and we have diligently met all the prior actions,” the finance minister said while speaking in the National Assembly.

The minister emphasized that the news was entirely baseless and lacked truth, clarifying that all fiscal decisions made by the government were aimed at meeting the IMF conditions.

Senator Ishaq Dar offered his readiness to provide detailed information on these specific issues to anyone seeking clarification.

Discussing the economic situation, the finance minister mentioned that if the government continues its present policies, the inflation rate is expected to decrease to 7 per cent, based on the working of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Blaming the country’s economic hardships on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s backtracking from commitments, Senator Dar stated that with the government’s efforts Pakistan reached a $3 billion loan agreement with the IMF. As a result, the State Bank of Pakistan received the first tranche of $1.2 billion to stabilize the economy.

Speaking about the current foreign exchange reserves, he said that reserves had reached their highest position since October 2022. The total liquid foreign reserves were reported to be US$14,065.3 million, with the central bank holding $8,727.2 million, thanks to inflows from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the IMF.

The central bank had received $2.0 billion from Saudi Arabia, following $1.2 billion from the IMF, and $1.0 billion from the UAE, contributing to the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks at US$5,338.1 million.

The finance minister reassured the public that the government had made all due payments in accordance with international agreements, demonstrating its commitment to meeting obligations on time.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to financial transparency, Senator Dar shared the IMF agreement and stated that it would be made available on the Ministry of Finance’s website for public information.

The minister also handed over a copy of the agreement to the lower House of Parliament.