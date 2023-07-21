TikTok removes over 11m videos for community guidelines violation in Pakistan

TikTok has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2023 (January-March 2023) which underscores TikTok's commitment to accountability and maintaining a safe environment for its community.

According to a media release from TikTok on Q1 2023, a total of 91,003,510 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.6% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Out of these, 53,494,911 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,209,835 videos were restored after review.

In Pakistan, 11,707,020 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines in Q1 2023. To compare, Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating Community Guidelines in Q4 2022. Alongside addressing Community Guidelines violations, TikTok proactively targeted spam accounts and associated content, taking preventive measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts.

During Q1 2023, 83% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 92.2% of such videos were eliminated within a day. The proactive removal rate for Q1 2023 stood at 98.8%.

Globally, TikTok removed 16,947,484 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritizing the safety of young users. Additionally, 51,298,135 fake accounts were removed during the first quarter, highlighting TikTok's efforts to counter fraudulent activity.

The quarterly release of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report provides insights into the volume and nature of removed content and accounts, ensuring full transparency.