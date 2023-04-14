TikTok removes over 12.68m videos from Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD: TikTok, a video-sharing app, has announced the removal of over 12.68 million videos from Pakistan in Q4 2022 due to violations of community guidelines.

This represents about 0.6% of all videos uploaded to the platform globally during this period. The US saw the highest volume of videos removed in Q4 2022, with 13 million taken down. In addition to account removals for violating community guidelines, TikTok also took down suspected spam accounts and content.

The report stated that TikTok used technology and human review to identify and take action against policy violations, with a proactive removal rate of 98.8% in Q4 2022. The platform's community guidelines prioritise safety, inclusion, and authenticity for all users and content.

This figure represents a significant portion of the global videos taken down, with over 85.68 million videos removed globally in Q4 2022.

The proactive removal rate in Q4 2022 was 98.8%, with 89.7% of the violative videos from Pakistan removed before anyone could view them, and 95.5% of such content was removed within a day. Additionally, 17,877,316 accounts that were suspected to be of users under the age of 13 were removed globally in Q4, and a total of 54,453,610 fake accounts were also removed during the fourth quarter.

The report highlighted TikTok's ongoing commitment to earning trust by being accountable and working to create a safe and welcoming community. The platform also took proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means.