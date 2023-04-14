Search

Pakistan

Ailing Noor Jehan in critical condition after falling into pond at Karachi zoo

Web Desk 11:49 AM | 14 Apr, 2023
Ailing Noor Jehan in critical condition after falling into pond at Karachi zoo
Source: Twitter

Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old elephant at Karachi Zoo, fell into a cemented pond in her enclosure on Thursday, worsening her already ailing condition.

Despite being an intensive care patient for the past three months and receiving treatment from international animal welfare organization Four Paws, Noor Jehan's muscle mass has decreased, her spine appears disfigured, and her legs appear crooked.

The elephant had suffered an injury in the last few months, leading to internal bleeding and a hematoma in her abdomen. The team had left a set of directions to follow for the zoo, which they failed to comply with.

Noor Jehan looks lifeless, propped up against a mound of sand. A team from Four Paws is currently in contact with the ground team via video call and assisting them around the clock. Noor Jehan has been administered infusions and is resting.

A crane will try to lift her again in the morning. Pakistan Animal Welfare Society is administering drips constantly. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been criticized for its inadequate equipment, and concerns have been raised about the management of the zoo.

Ailing Pakistani elephant Noor Jehan starts walking during recovery path after life-saving surgery

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Four firefighters killed, several injured in Karachi factory collapse

10:14 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Matric exams schedule for Karachi announced

03:54 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Indian air force officer sacked for shooting own helicopter after aerial dogfight with Pakistan

12:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee crawls back against US dollar after hitting record low

11:32 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Khawaja Farooq Ahmad becomes Azad Kashmir’s acting PM after Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification

11:15 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Pakistan Railways announces restoration of Shalimar Express between Lahore, Karachi

09:28 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Revered Pakistani actor Khalid Said Butt passes away

01:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.2
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 215
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: