Ailing Noor Jehan in critical condition after falling into pond at Karachi zoo

Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old elephant at Karachi Zoo, fell into a cemented pond in her enclosure on Thursday, worsening her already ailing condition.

Despite being an intensive care patient for the past three months and receiving treatment from international animal welfare organization Four Paws, Noor Jehan's muscle mass has decreased, her spine appears disfigured, and her legs appear crooked.

Today noor jehan fell into a concrete pool. The zoo didnt have equipment to lift her up. She is badly injured and lifeless. The recommendations by @four_paws_international for her comfort and diet were not followed. She’s dying a premature death because of @sindhgovernment pic.twitter.com/dAIyacvZ8N — JFK Animal Rescue And Shelter (@jfkshelter) April 13, 2023

The elephant had suffered an injury in the last few months, leading to internal bleeding and a hematoma in her abdomen. The team had left a set of directions to follow for the zoo, which they failed to comply with.

Noor Jehan looks lifeless, propped up against a mound of sand. A team from Four Paws is currently in contact with the ground team via video call and assisting them around the clock. Noor Jehan has been administered infusions and is resting.

A crane will try to lift her again in the morning. Pakistan Animal Welfare Society is administering drips constantly. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been criticized for its inadequate equipment, and concerns have been raised about the management of the zoo.