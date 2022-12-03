Polling for second phase of LG election underway in AJK
MUZAFFARABAD – The polling for the second round of local government (LG) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is underway.
Polling started at 8:00 in the morning and will continue till 5:00 in the evening without any break.
More than 1 million voters will cast their vote in four districts of Poonch division, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh, and Haveli today. At least 1,859 polling stations and 2,697 polling booths have been set up for 875 seats of local councils, including union councils, district councils, town committees, municipal committees, and municipal corporations.
More than 5,000 armed troops of civil armed forces including the Punjab Constabulary (PC) and Frontier Constabulary (FC) are deployed to assist local civil administration.
Earlier, the first phase of the local bodies elections was held on November 27 in three districts of the Muzaffarabad division and the third phase will be held in three districts of the southern Mirpur division on December 8.
