Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for more Winter Chill after mid-Jan

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi continues to witness cold spells as temperatures come down to single digits in middle of the month.

As per latest advisory of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi, and other Sindh regions will witness further drop in mercury over the next few days.

The nighttime temperatures of port city are expected to remain between 10-12°C until January 19 while strong winds may further add chilly conditions.

Karachi Temperature Today

On Wednesday, the current temperature of the city hovered around 22-23°C at noon. Winds are coming from the east-northeast at a speed of 13 km/h, with gusts reaching the same speed whereas Humidity levels are relatively low at 30%, and the dew point stands at 5°C, signaling dry conditions.

Cloud cover in the city is at 35pc, visibility at 2.8 km, and cloud ceiling at 12,200 meters, allowing for clear views from the ground.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Cold and dry weather is expected across most parts of country in the next 24 hours, with dense fog affecting parts of Punjab and Upper Sindh. PMD said Balochistan may see isolated rain and snowfall.

Capital city Islamabad and surrounding areas will remain cold, while KP and Balochistan will experience intense cold. Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also face extremely cold weather with partly cloudy skies.