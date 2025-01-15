ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Ticket Prices for all matches

LAHORE – Tickets of ICC Champions Trophy matches to cost between Rs1,000 and Rs25,000 as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finalized the rates for games in the upcoming event to be played in multiple cities.

The ticket prices have been finalised with the assent of cricket board Chairman and ticket sales will start soon. For matches of Team Green, the ticket prices will range from a minimum of Rs1,000 to a maximum of Rs25,000. In Karachi, the Pakistan vs. New Zealand match will feature tickets priced from Rs2,000 for general seating, with premium tickets available for Rs7,000 and VIP enclosures priced at Rs12,000 per person.

Champions Trophy Tickets 2025

Venue Matches General Enc. First Class Premium VIP VVIP Karachi Pakistan vs New Zealand (Feb 19) 1,000 1,500 3,500 7,000 12,000 Karachi Other Matches 1,000 1,500 3,500 7,000 — Lahore Australia vs England 1,000 2,000 — — 12,000 Lahore Afghanistan vs England, Afghanistan vs Australia 1,000 2,000 — — Rawalpindi Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2,000 4,000 7,000 12,500 — Rawalpindi Other Round Matches 1,000 —

Other matches in Karachi will have tickets for the general enclosure at Rs1,000 , while first-class and premium seats will be available for Rs1,500 and 3,500, respectively.

In Lahore, tickets for the Australia vs. England match will cost R1,000 to 18,000 depending on the seating category. Tickets for the Afghanistan vs. England and Afghanistan vs. Australia matches will vary between Rs1,000-12,500. The semi-final tickets in Lahore will be priced between Rs2,500 and 25,000.

Fans can expect ticket sales to open in late January, giving them an opportunity to secure their seats for the highly anticipated matches.