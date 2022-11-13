Shadab Khan becomes Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Web Desk
05:00 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Shadab Khan becomes Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket
Source: Twitter
Share

MELBOURNE: Pakistan star all-rounder Shadab Khan has become the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in T20I cricket.

The leg-spinner achieved the feat during the final match of the T20 World Cup against England on Sunday.

Earlier, star Pakistani player Shahid Afridi held the record with 97 wickets.

However, Shadab achieved the feat of 98 wickets in just 84 matches while Afridi took 98 appearances to achieve it. Currently, former cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal stand third and fourth among the highest wicket-takers in Pakistan with 85 wickets each. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf is in fifth place with 70 scalps.

PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan to win T20 World ... 03:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

MELBOURNE: England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne Cricket Stadium on ...

More From This Category
PAKvENG: PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, other ...
12:44 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
US Ambassador Donald Blome roots for Pakistan, ...
11:49 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Indian media lampooned for claiming Pakistan’s ...
11:14 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
T20 WorldCup: Good news for cricket fans as ...
09:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan to win T20 World ...
03:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
How much is the T20 World Cup 2022 prize money?
10:51 AM | 12 Nov, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarwat Gilani reacts to ban on Joyland release in Pakistan
06:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr