USA beat Canada by seven wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 opener

09:04 AM | 2 Jun, 2024
In a thrilling start to the T20 World Cup 2024, the United States defeated Canada by seven wickets on Saturday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Aaron Jones spearheaded the chase with a stunning innings, scoring 94 runs off just 40 balls, including four fours and 10 sixes. USA successfully chased the 195-run target in just 17.4 overs.

Andries Gous and Jones turned the game around with a match-winning partnership of 131 runs in 58 balls. Gous contributed significantly with 65 runs off 46 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

Canada, having been asked to bat first, posted a competitive total of 194-5. Key contributions came from opener Navneet Dhaliwal, who scored 61 runs in 44 balls, and middle-order batsman Nicholas Kirton, who added 51 runs in 31 balls.

For the USA, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, and Corey Anderson each took one wicket.

Canada and the USA are part of Group A in the T20 World Cup, alongside India, Pakistan, and Ireland.

Squads:

Canada: 1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Nikhil Dutta, 9 Dilon Heyliger, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon

USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt, wk), 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar

