USA beat Canada by seven wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 opener

In a thrilling start to the T20 World Cup 2024, the United States defeated Canada by seven wickets on Saturday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Aaron Jones spearheaded the chase with a stunning innings, scoring 94 runs off just 40 balls, including four fours and 10 sixes. USA successfully chased the 195-run target in just 17.4 overs.
Andries Gous and Jones turned the game around with a match-winning partnership of 131 runs in 58 balls. Gous contributed significantly with 65 runs off 46 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes.
Canada, having been asked to bat first, posted a competitive total of 194-5. Key contributions came from opener Navneet Dhaliwal, who scored 61 runs in 44 balls, and middle-order batsman Nicholas Kirton, who added 51 runs in 31 balls.
For the USA, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, and Corey Anderson each took one wicket.
Canada and the USA are part of Group A in the T20 World Cup, alongside India, Pakistan, and Ireland.
Canada: 1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Nikhil Dutta, 9 Dilon Heyliger, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon
USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt, wk), 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 2, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.