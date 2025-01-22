Icc Releases Promo For Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the promo for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The promo features Pakistan’s star players Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan, along with England’s Phil Salt.

In the video, the three players gather and strike a pose reminiscent of WWE wrestling.

Additionally, Indian player Hardik Pandya also makes an appearance. The video begins with Shaheen and Shadab shown striving to secretly obtain the trophy.

Earlier, in a promo video featuring Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram, the ICC paid tribute to the iconic ‘white jackets’ and invited fans to join the journey as eight teams go “All On The Line” in this prestigious tournament.

Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, the tournament will span 19 days and feature 15 thrilling matches. The eight competing teams will be divided into two groups for the opening stage, with each team playing three group matches. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.