Pakistan reports first polio case of 2025

DI KHAN – The first polio case of the 2025 has been reported from Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Authorities have expressed deep concern over the recent spread of polio in the area.

National Emergency Operations Center Coordinator, Muhammad Anwarul Haq, stated that efforts are underway in collaboration with the provincial government to address the issue.

The first national polio campaign of 2025 is set to begin on February 3, with a special focus on DI Khan and other polio-affected districts. The risk of polio is increasing in high-risk areas of Pakistan, including southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Parents are urged to ensure their children receive polio drops when vaccination teams visit their homes.

Last year, the total number of polio cases reached 73, with 27 from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.