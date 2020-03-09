Four of a family gunned down in Lahore’s Green Town
LAHORE - Four members of a family were gunned down inside their house in Green Town area of Lahore on late Sunday night.
According to media reports, some unidentified armed men, on a motorcycle entered into a house and shot dead four family members and managed to escape after the attack.
Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of victims from the house.
The bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.
The deceased were identified as Ishaq, his son Abuzar and daughters Atiqa, Husna. His wife also got injured in the attack.
According to police, Ishaq was a property dealer and had two wives.
The police have registered a case and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene and started an investigation into the killings.
