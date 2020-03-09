Four of a family gunned down in Lahore’s Green Town
Web Desk
08:57 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
Four of a family gunned down in Lahore’s Green Town
Share

LAHORE - Four members of a family were gunned down inside their house in Green Town area of Lahore on late Sunday night.

According to media reports, some unidentified armed men, on a motorcycle entered into a house and shot dead four family members and managed to escape after the attack.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of victims from the house.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Ishaq, his son Abuzar and daughters Atiqa, Husna. His wife also got injured in the attack.

According to police, Ishaq was a property dealer and had two wives.

The police have registered a case and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene and started an investigation into the killings.

More From This Category
French, German, ambassadors mark Women’s Day ...
06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Qatar bans entry of passengers from 14 countries, ...
04:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
20 passengers killed as coach plunges into in ...
12:04 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraces martyrdom as Pak ...
11:16 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in ...
08:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases reaches to ...
10:20 AM | 9 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars express their condolences on death of comedy legend Amanullah
02:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr