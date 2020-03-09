PM Imran felicitates Hindu community on occasion of Holi
09:14 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.
In a tweet today (Monday), the prime minister wished the Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours.
Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 9, 2020
