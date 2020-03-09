Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases reaches to 7 in Pakistan
10:20 AM | 9 Mar, 2020
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases reaches to 7 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD - Health Minister Zafar Mirza said that the total number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus reached seven.

In a tweet, the minister said, "A patient from Karachi, tested COVID-19 positive. All contacts are quarantined. This is 7th case in Pakistan though 1 has already recovered & discharged & another one is ready to be discharged".

Zafar Mirza added that Pakistan could avoid the outbreak if all citizens would act responsibly.

On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease.

