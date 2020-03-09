Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases reaches to 7 in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD - Health Minister Zafar Mirza said that the total number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus reached seven.
In a tweet, the minister said, "A patient from Karachi, tested COVID-19 positive. All contacts are quarantined. This is 7th case in Pakistan though 1 has already recovered & discharged & another one is ready to be discharged".
239/ A patient from Karachi, tested #COVIDー19 positive today. All contacts are quarantined. This is 7th case in 🇵🇰 though 1 has already recovered & discharged & another one is ready to be discharged. If we all act responsibly we can avoid corona virus outbreak in Pakistan.— Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 8, 2020
Zafar Mirza added that Pakistan could avoid the outbreak if all citizens would act responsibly.
On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease.
- Indian troops kill two young Kashmiris in Shopian12:02 AM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt09:49 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Paris airport chief tests positive for Coronavirus09:43 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Mohmand08:51 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- French, German, ambassadors mark Women’s Day with Pakistani female ...06:40 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Everyday is a women's day, says Neelam Munir02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Aurat- a tribute: Ali Zafar pays homage to women02:22 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019