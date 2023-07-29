In Ashura message, President Alvi, PM Shehbaz remind masses to stand against tyranny

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr. Arif Alvi, in their messages on Ashura, have urged the nation to rise above hatred, and stand against oppression and tyranny, reminding masses about the lesson of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on nation to uphold the values and principles that the battle of Karbala represents.

In separate messages on day of commemoration, President said incident of Karbala reminds Muslims that they should be ready to offer any sacrifice for high values and principles of Islam.

He called for renewing the commitment to promoting the fundamental principles of Islam and adopting the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and trying to imitate his courage and steadfastness in their lives.

Alvi said courageous act of Hazarat Hussain teaches us that we should not bend to oppression and wrongdoing, and raise our voice against injustice, no matter what the cost. He further stressed dialogue and understanding between different schools of thought.

Let us stand united to uphold the values representing the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) and to move forward with courage, perseverance, and boldness, President said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Ashura had a deep historic and spiritual significance for the Muslims as it teaches Muslims to follow the principles of justice, compassion, and steadfastness in all spheres of life.

He called sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) was for all Muslims, beyond all borders and for all coming generations and continents, and told people to learn from the sacrifice of revolutionary leader to overcome the challenges and difficulties faced by the nation and the whole Ummah.

Let us try to follow the great example set by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, in our daily lives, the premier further mentioned.