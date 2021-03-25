Avalanche in AJK: Miraculous escape for man trapped in landslide

MUZAFFARABAD – A man escaped death miraculously during the landslide in Neelum Valley on Wednesday.

In the viral pictures on social media, a senior citizen can be seen stuck in his white hatchback under a huge boulder that fell amid the soil erosion. Luckily, he remained safe after the incident.

On the same day, a woman along with her four children buried alive as a snow avalanche hit their house. The mishap occurred near the Sargan village of the Neelum Valley.

