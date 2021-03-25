5 people shot dead as gunmen attack passenger van in Gilgit
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
5 people shot dead as gunmen attack passenger van in Gilgit
Share

GILGIT – At least five people were gunned down and eight others sustained injuries when armed mend opened fire on a passenger van in Naltar area of Gilgit, police said on Thursday.

According to Gilgit SSP, a passenger van was its way to Naltar Balal when unidentified armed people opened fire on it, as a result five passengers died on the spot. He said that eight other passengers also sustained injuries. Police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured people to the nearby hospital. Police have started investing.

More to follow..
Gilgit-Baltistan’ first-ever cancer hospital to ... 06:44 PM | 5 Mar, 2021

GILGIT - The OPD of first ever Cancer hospital in Gilgit-Baltistan will start functioning from June this year. Talking ...

More From This Category
Avalanche in AJK: Miraculous escape for man ...
04:04 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
IN PICS: A spectacular show of military might at ...
03:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Top court suspends ECP’s order of re-polling in ...
03:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Fully capable to defend our integrity, stand with ...
01:24 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Turkish military band plays Dil Dil Pakistan, ...
01:51 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Avalanche kills woman, four children in AJK’s ...
01:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan gears up for comeback with a biopic
04:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr