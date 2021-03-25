5 people shot dead as gunmen attack passenger van in Gilgit

GILGIT – At least five people were gunned down and eight others sustained injuries when armed mend opened fire on a passenger van in Naltar area of Gilgit, police said on Thursday.

According to Gilgit SSP, a passenger van was its way to Naltar Balal when unidentified armed people opened fire on it, as a result five passengers died on the spot. He said that eight other passengers also sustained injuries. Police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured people to the nearby hospital. Police have started investing.

More to follow..