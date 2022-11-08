Watch: PTI worker electrocuted after climbing pole during protest in Rawalpindi

01:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Watch: PTI worker electrocuted after climbing pole during protest in Rawalpindi
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
RAWALPINDI – A worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was electrocuted to death after he climbed atop a pole during protest against gun attack on party chairman Imran Khan in Rawalpindi.

The PTI workers and supporters have been staging protests in various cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar, since Khan was shot in the right leg during an assassination attempt in Wazirabad area when he was leading a long march against the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government.

A video shared on social media shows a charged protester climbing atop a high-extension pole while he is being cheered from the other PTI supporters who can be seen filming him.

The man can be also be seen falling straight to the ground within second after he climbed atop the pole and waved hand at the fellow protesters.

The incident reportedly held in Shamsabad area of the cantonment city.

