In Sharm El-Sheikh meeting, Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince agree to bolster bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that he was confident that the upcoming visit Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The premier expressed his views during a meeting with the crown prince on the sidelines of the "COP-27" in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Saudi prime minister is scheduled to visit Pakistan on November 21 when the flood-hit country is expected to get a bailout package of billions of dollars.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relations with a view to further enhance the ongoing cooperation in various fields. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which are deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values and an eternal tradition of mutual support. Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has great respect and love for the people of Saudi Arabia, he said.

The prime minister also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the two million Pakistanis working in the kingdom, which contributed to the development, prosperity and prosperity of the two brotherly countries. are playing their role in economic development.

Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince expressed satisfaction at the growing high-level ties. The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two countries.

The Pakistani premier particularly emphasized the importance of increasing trade, investment, development and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the mutual interest of the people of the two brotherly countries.

While appreciating Saudi Arabia's assistance to Pakistan's flood-affected people, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change. He expressed hope that "COP-27" would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Crown Prince on the functioning of the integrated environmental initiative under and assured the Saudi leadership of full support from Pakistan.