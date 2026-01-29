KP CM Sohail Afridi announces night-long sit-in over Imran Khan’s health concerns

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced a sit-in at Factory Checkpoint tonight after failing to meet Imran Khan and said that hiding Imran Khan’s ill health is medical terrorism. “We will spend the night here, and if the meeting does not happen, we will announce our course of action in the morning,” he said.

Speaking to the media at Factory Checkpoint, he said, “My leader was transferred from jail to the hospital on Saturday night. The question is: how did the PTI founder Imran Khan’s health deteriorate to the point that he had to be taken to a hospital? Why was the founder’s illness hidden? Why was his family not informed about his health condition? If the situation was so serious, why wasn’t the founder’s personal physician consulted? Why was this hidden from Saturday until today, and what were the motives behind it?”

He added, “The founder’s life has been made a mockery of, and the nation will not tolerate this. It is essential, to prevent the situation from worsening, that Imran Khan’s family, party members, and lawyers are allowed to meet him. Imran Khan has been wrongfully imprisoned. The founder has already survived an assassination attempt. Hiding his deteriorating health is medical terrorism. Every individual has the basic right to be treated by their personal doctor.”

He further said, “When the fugitive fled to London, whose platelets were falsely reported low, the whole world was made aware. The media must raise its voice about Imran Khan’s health. I am deeply concerned about the founder’s health. The entire nation is angry regarding his condition. Just as voices were raised for a confirmed thief, similar attention should be given regarding the founder.”

Sohail Afridi told the SHO at Factory Checkpoint regarding taking Imran Khan out of jail and returning him, “You people are secretly taking the nation’s leader out without anyone knowing. What is the status of this secret? Will you allow a meeting today or not? We are here, our names are registered, the situation is alarming and worsening. Talk to your superiors. If a meeting does not happen today, the situation will deteriorate, and you will be responsible. Deliver this message.”

After failing to meet Imran Khan, Sohail Afridi held a meeting with leaders at a roadside eatery near Factory Checkpoint in Rawalpindi. After the meeting, Salman Akram Raja briefed the media on its decisions.

Salman Akram Raja said, “Despite repeated requests and court orders, a meeting with Imran Khan was not allowed. This proves that the fraudulent government lied for five days. The founder was taken to the hospital on Saturday night, but his family was not informed. His family was kept in the dark, and ministers continued to lie. The founder underwent surgery and received injections. We are extremely concerned about this. Until the founder’s family and personal physicians see him, we cannot believe anything about his condition.”

He said, “The founder is the leader of a nation that stands behind him. Locking him in a cell and separating him from the nation, his family, and his doctors is unacceptable. We will hold a sit-in here all night. We are calling parliamentarians from across Pakistan to come and support us. If a meeting with his family and physicians is not allowed by tomorrow morning, we will announce our course of action.”

Salman Akram Raja added, “Then we will call upon the public. It cannot be that oppression continues while we remain silent. We are peaceful and law-abiding citizens. Do not provoke us. We will remain peaceful while demanding our rights.”

Meanwhile, after failing to meet Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced a sit-in at Factory Checkpoint tonight, saying, “We will spend the night here. If permission to meet the founder is not granted, we will announce our plan of action in the morning.”

He said, “The whole nation should remain alert. We will spend the night here. All our MPAs and MNAs are arriving. This is about our leader, and we will not let this matter go unnoticed. Attempts are being made to forcibly worsen the situation. The responsibility for this will lie solely with the government. We want a proper meeting with his sisters and personal physician to be arranged.”

Following the announcement, PTI leaders sat in an empty plot near Factory Checkpoint. They also lit a fire in the plot. Only police personnel are present at Rawalpindi’s Factory Checkpoint, and vehicle movement is suspended.

Imran Khan’s physicians expected to arrive at Adiala Jail

Sources say that PTI founder’s personal physicians, Dr. Asim and Dr. Khurram Mirza, are expected to reach Adiala Jail shortly. It has not yet been decided whether the founder will be allowed to meet his personal doctors. Salman Akram Raja confirmed that Dr. Asim and Dr. Khurram Mirza are on their way to Adiala Jail.

Speaking to the media, he added, “Some of our party members are trying to arrange a meeting. I cannot say who is communicating. We want the founder’s personal doctors to be allowed to meet him. Dr. Asim and Dr. Khurram Mirza are coming to Adiala Jail. They have been called by us so that if permission is granted, they can meet the founder immediately.”