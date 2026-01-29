Best Mobile Phones Under Rs60,000 in Pakistan that won Mastech Poll 2026

ISLAMABAD – Tech enthusiasts across Pakistan are always on the lookout for smartphones that offer perfect blend of style, performance, and modern features without straining their budgets. To help guide buyers, Mastech, a trusted technology review platform, recently conducted a nationwide poll asking users to vote for the best smartphones across different price categories.

The results highlight TECNO as leading brand in the sub-Rs60,000 segment, with several models standing out for their performance and value.

TECNO Spark 40 Pro under Rs40,000

The Spark 40 Pro emerged as the top choice for budget-conscious users. Praised for its sleek and modern design, AI-powered camera system, and smooth performance, the device also boasts long battery life and a vibrant display. These features make it particularly appealing to students and everyday users who rely on their smartphones for social media, browsing, and daily tasks.

TECNO Spark 40 Pro+ under Rs50,000

For the mid-range segment, the Spark 40 Pro+ takes the lead. Users appreciate its premium build quality, advanced AI camera features, fast processor, and wireless charging capabilities. Offering a high-end smartphone experience at a mid-range price point, the Spark 40 Pro+ is seen as a value-packed option for tech-savvy buyers.

TECNO Camon 40 Pro under Rs60,000

At higher end of Rs60,000 bracket, the Camon 40 Pro stands out. With cutting-edge camera technology, AI-assisted photography, and a stylish yet durable design, it is ideal for content creators and photography enthusiasts. The phone successfully balances innovation, aesthetics, and performance, making it one of the most sought-after smartphones in its segment.

Mastech’s 2026 poll shows that TECNO continues to dominate the sub-PKR 60,000 market in Pakistan, offering devices that cater to a wide range of users from students to creative professionals without compromising on features or design.