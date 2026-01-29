Hania Aamir’s beauty natural or cosmetic? cousin breaks silence on surgery rumours

Pakistan’s renowned actress and model Hania Aamir’s alleged surgery and dimples have become a hot topic on social media.

Questions have been raised on various online platforms about whether Hania Aamir’s beauty is natural or the result of a cosmetic procedure, sparking widespread debate among fans.

A few months ago, dermatologist Dr. Areej Khalid claimed that Hania Aamir had undergone dimple plasty, which brought further attention to the issue. Now, Noorain Shad, who claims to be Hania’s cousin, has dismissed all such speculation in a detailed explanatory post shared on Facebook.

Noorain Shad stated that Hania Aamir’s dimples and fair complexion are completely natural and have no connection to any kind of surgery or cosmetic treatment.

She also shared photos of Hania from her school, college, and university days, writing that the actress has had the same features since childhood and that her “baby face” is also natural.

According to Noorain, Hania entered the entertainment industry at the age of 18 with the film Janaan, while she was a BBA student at FAST University.

The cousin further explained that over the past ten years, Hania’s facial features have become more defined with age, which some people are mistakenly linking to cosmetic surgery. She also denied rumors that the actress was ever a fashion designer or that she was born in Rawalpindi, clarifying that Hania was born in Karachi.

Noorain Shad also addressed rumors surrounding Hania Aamir’s personal life, saying that no decision regarding her marriage has been made by the family so far. She concluded by urging fans and social media users not to share or promote unverified news or claims in order to prevent the spread of misinformation.