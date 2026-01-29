Bhati Gate tragedy no less than murder, says CM Maryam as Rs10m compensation announced

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong outrage over the tragic incident at Bhati Gate, where a mother and her daughter lost their lives after falling into an open sewer line, saying there was no difference between such negligence and murder.

Chairing a meeting over the incident, Maryam Nawaz said that such an occurrence is completely unacceptable in a major city like Lahore.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved family and announced that compensation of Rs10 million would be recovered from the contractor and paid to the affected family to provide financial relief.

She emphasized that immediate and effective legal action must be taken against those responsible to ensure that such heartbreaking incidents do not happen again.

The incident took place near Bhati Gate, where an uncovered sewer line caused a mother and her daughter to fall in, resulting in their deaths.

The tragedy sparked public outrage and raised serious questions about negligence, safety standards, and accountability in the city’s infrastructure management.

Following the incident, authorities nominated three individuals as responsible, and CCTV footage of the victims also surfaced.