Sindh govt orders judicial probe into Gul Plaza fire tragedy

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced that the investigation into the Gul Plaza tragedy will be conducted through a judicial commission.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a letter is being written to the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, requesting that the inquiry into the incident be carried out by a sitting judge.

He stressed that the government would not come under pressure from any political party. He added that the distribution of compensation cheques to the families of those who lost their lives in the Gul Plaza incident has already begun, and that the decision to form a judicial commission was not made under pressure from any political party. “We are accountable to the public, not to political parties,” he said.

Sharjeel Memon stated that some political parties were politicizing the tragedy, while the Sindh government was not doing so. He said the provincial government was not under any pressure and was taking necessary steps on its own, adding that once it was deemed appropriate, the government proceeded with requesting a judicial inquiry.

The senior minister said that following the Gul Plaza incident, the Sindh cabinet had formed a committee tasked with deciding on the basis of the report prepared by a committee headed by the Karachi commissioner. He added that the Karachi commissioner’s committee had submitted a comprehensive report containing interviews of all relevant individuals.

He further said that at the time of the incident, between 2,000 and 2,500 people were present in the building. Gul Plaza had undergone safety audits twice, but their recommendations were not implemented.

The Civil Defence Department had conducted several visits to Gul Plaza since 2023 and issued two notices. A total of 80 precious lives were lost in the tragedy. He also pointed out that there was a shortage of water during firefighting operations and paid tribute to the martyred firefighter who sacrificed his life.

Sharjeel Memon said that all relevant institutions were being brought under one umbrella. He noted that Gul Plaza lacked a proper firefighting system and other essential safety measures, and that the building’s management also bore responsibility after being informed of the shortcomings. He added that a decision was being taken to place the fire brigade, civil defence, and rescue services under a single command.

The committee had uncovered serious errors in the building’s approval and lease documents, and the Anti-Corruption Department had been directed to take action over these irregularities. He said the building was found to have been constructed in violation of the approved building plan, and that permits issued by the Building Control Authority would be reviewed.

The Anti-Corruption Department has been instructed to investigate negligence in this regard, and action will be taken if negligence by any senior officials is established.