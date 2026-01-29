Basant 2026: Lahore Bikers to face fines from Feb 1 for riding without Safety Rods

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana announced that bikers in Lahore will confront fines starting February 1 if caught riding without safety rods.

The measure is part of “Safe Basant” initiative, which aims to install safety wires on Rs1 million bikes at no cost to protect citizens from stray kite strings.

The district administration established 100 camps across the city to provide these installations. CCPO has not disclosed locations of these camps in Lahore, and we were also unable to independently verify where they are operating.

Kite flying is permitted only from February 6 to 8 within the Lahore district. Only registered sellers may sell kites and string from February 1 to 8. A zero-tolerance policy on aerial firing. Police have warned that parents or guardians will face legal action if their children are found involved in illegal kite flying.

Punjab Home Department confirmed to the Lahore High Court that Basant celebrations will be allowed only in Lahore, with kite flying and manufacturing banned across other districts. LHC, presided over by Justice Malik Muhammad Owais Khalid, directed authorities to implement all precautionary measures and summoned officials to brief the court on public awareness campaigns and safety preparations.

Safety planning divides Lahore into red, yellow, and green zones, with the Walled City designated high-risk. Measures include protective rods on motorcycles, emergency medical camps, mobile clinics, and hospitals on alert, alongside fire-prevention precautions. Children violating regulations will be fined rather than prosecuted, and the import of dangerous metallic kite strings is prohibited.

Preparations also focus on ensuring uninterrupted electricity, securing the power transmission system, and removing hazardous wires. Lahore police have launched a crackdown on illegal kite flying, arresting 92 individuals in multiple areas and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy on flyers, sellers, and manufacturers.

With court supervision, administrative coordination, and strict enforcement in place, authorities aim to ensure Basant is celebrated safely in Lahore without endangering lives or property.