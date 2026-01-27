Basant 2026: Punjab bans kites with political leaders’ images as section 144 imposed

LAHORE – The Punjab government has implemented Section 144 in Lahore during Basant celebrations to ensure religious harmony and maintain public order.

The Punjab Home Department spokesperson said the new orders prohibit the use of kites with images of sacred books, religious places, or any political or religious figures. Additionally, kites featuring flags of any country or political party are also banned.

A 30-day ban has been enforced on the production, sale, and use of kites with religious or political symbols.

However, single-color or multi-colored kites without images will be allowed for use during Basant.

The ban also applies to the transportation, storage, and sale of kites with such images, and any violations of these orders will be considered a punishable offense.

The government has taken these measures following concerns that provocative elements might use religious or political symbols during the Basant festival.

Under Section 144, the orders are immediately enforceable, and law enforcement agencies have been directed to take strict action against violators.

The Punjab government has granted conditional permission for Basant celebrations in Lahore from February 6 to 8, under the Punjab Kite Flying Act 2025. The government has permitted the festival to be celebrated as a recreational event, but any violation of the law will not be tolerated.

Additionally, the use of metallic, nylon, or glass-coated threads for kite flying has been fully banned. Anyone found involved in the production, sale, or use of hazardous threads and kites will face severe penalties.

Violators caught flying kites before the official dates could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to Rs2 million, while those involved in the production or sale of banned materials could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to 5 million rupees.