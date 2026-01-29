Pakistan-Bangladesh direct flights resume after 14 years

KARACHI – Direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been restored after a long gap of 14 years.

According to reports, Bangladesh’s Heman Air operated its first flight in 14 years, carrying passengers from Dhaka to Karachi, where the aircraft received a historic welcome at the airport.

The plane was given a traditional water salute on the runway, while a cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the airport, attended by the Governor of Sindh.

Calling the moment historic, the Governor of Sindh said that Pakistan is achieving diplomatic successes and, God willing, this momentum will continue. He added that Pakistan and Bangladesh are brotherly countries, but India, especially Modi, had used malicious designs to create divisions, in which he has now failed.