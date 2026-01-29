Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 29 January 2026

Latest

KARACHI – US dollar remained at Rs280.65 and for buying and Rs282.30 for selling. Euro stood at Rs335.54 on the buying side and Rs339.67 on the selling side, while UK pound sterling was trading at Rs386.26 for buying and Rs390.96 for selling.

UAE dirham was quoted at Rs76.50 for buying and Rs77.30 for selling, while Saudi riyal was available at Rs74.90 and Rs75.35, respectively. Other regional currencies also showed strength, with the Kuwaiti dinar trading at Rs907.60 for buying and Rs917.56 for selling, and the Bahraini dinar at Rs743.60 and Rs753.59.

Canadian dollar was priced at Rs205.03 for buying and Rs208.57 for selling, while Australian dollar stood at Rs194.67 and Rs197.40. The Swiss franc was quoted at Rs361 for buying and Rs366.07 for selling.

Asian currencies showed mixed trends. Chinese yuan traded between Rs38 and Rs40.75, the Japanese yen at Rs1.80 and Rs1.90, and the Indian rupee at Rs2.80 for buying and Rs3.31 for selling. Singapore dollar was priced at Rs219.12 and Rs224.07, while the Malaysian ringgit stood at Rs66.50 and Rs69.75.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.30
Euro EUR 335.54 339.67
UK Pound Sterling GBP 386.26 390.96
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.50 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.90 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 194.67 197.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.60 753.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.03 208.57
China Yuan CNY 38.00 40.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.50 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.80 1.90
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.60 917.56
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 69.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.25 170.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 728.25 738.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.07 79.06
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.12 224.07
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 361.00 366.07
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.75
 
