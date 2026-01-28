Currency Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Rates – Dollar, Euro, Pound to PKR – 28 Jan 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market shows steady movement today, with major global currencies maintaining firm positions. US Dollar (USD) remained strong, trading at 280.6 buying and 282.5 selling, continuing its dominance in the local market.

Euro (EUR) followed with solid performance at 332.35 buying and 336.41 selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stayed at the top tier, exchanging at 382.79 buying and 386.84 selling, making it highest-valued commonly traded currency today.

UAE Dirham (AED) traded at 76.45 / 77.25, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood close at 74.80 buying and 75.25 selling. Qatari Riyal (QAR) and Omani Riyal (OMR) also showed stability, reflecting consistent demand in the regional market.

Swiss Franc (CHF) was traded at 358/ 363.07, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 202.83/ 206.31, and Australian Dollar (AUD) at 192.25 / 196.4. Asian currencies such as the Chinese Yuan (CNY), Japanese Yen (JPY), and Indian Rupee (INR) remained largely stable with minor fluctuations.