Pakistan will not join Abraham Accords, says FO

ISLAMABAD – The spokesperson for the Foreign Office has said that linking the Board of Peace with the Abraham Accords is a misunderstanding, and Pakistan will not become part of the Abraham Accords.

During the weekly briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andarabi said that Pakistan is a safe and open country for international travelers. He clarified that the travel advisory issued by the United States is not a downgrade but an update.

He said certain previous security-related points have been removed in the new advisory, making travel to Pakistan easier for US citizens. He added that Pakistan and the United States are in contact through diplomatic channels on the matter.

The spokesperson said discussions regarding the lifting of US visa restrictions are ongoing in Islamabad and Washington. Pakistan hopes it will soon be removed from the visa restriction list, and diplomatic engagements with the US are continuing toward this goal.

Tahir Andarabi said that Pakistan joined the Board of Peace in good faith. He stated that the purpose of joining the Board of Peace is to help stabilize the ceasefire in Gaza. Another objective is to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, while the third goal is to establish lasting peace based on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

He further said that Pakistan is not alone, as seven other Muslim countries have also joined the Board of Peace, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, and Qatar. He added that the Board of Peace was launched collectively in September last year and has emerged as a ray of hope for Gaza and the Palestinian cause.

The spokesperson said that the people of Gaza have been facing severe destruction and a humanitarian crisis for the past two years, and that the United Nations’ efforts have failed to stop Israeli aggression. He noted that the Board of Peace has the backing of a UN Security Council resolution and is not an alternative to the United Nations but a supporting platform.

Tahir Hussain Andarabi reiterated that associating the Board of Peace with the Abraham Accords is a misunderstanding. He emphasized that Pakistan will not join the Abraham Accords and that no decision has been made to join any international stabilization force.