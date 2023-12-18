Body search rule for judges' families: SC spokesman asks Civil Aviation to clear 'misconceptions'

ISLAMABAD – Amid the controversy about body search of judges' families at airports, the Supreme Court spokesman issued a clarification on Monday.
The spokesman said that neither the body search rule for the families of judges at airports was made by the apex court nor any exemption was sought for anyone.
In a statement on Monday, the SC spokesman said that a letter had been written to the aviation secretary and the director general of the Airport Security Force (ASF) on this matter.
The letter reads, “This is with reference to Aviation’s letter of 12th October, 2023, which surprisingly found its way to the media immediately after Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife left Pakistan for Turkiye during the Supreme Court’s winter vacations.
“In the interest of full disclosure kindly also disclose the Registrar of the Supreme Court’s letter of 21st September, 2023 to correct the misconceptions.
“The body search exemption rule was not made by the Supreme Court nor was exemption sought. The Registrar had simply pointed out an anomaly, which was that the spouses of retired Supreme Court judges were exempt from body search but those of serving judges were not.”
🚨🚨#BREAKING: #SupremeCourt issues clarification on controversy of letter to exempt judges and spouse from body search, saying “The coincidentally interesting timing of the letter, written 66 days ago, now coming into the public domain; immediately on CJP #JusticeQaziFaezIsa's… pic.twitter.com/gkLM8dJyhI— Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) December 18, 2023
Addressing the Aviation, the spokesman wrote, “Your letter while resolving the anomaly does not offer an explanation. And, neither the ASF nor the Government of Pakistan is concerned about the security breach.
“The facts are that the coincidentally interesting timing of the letter, written 66 days ago, now coming into the public domain; immediately on Justice Isa’s departure from Pakistan.
“Body search exemption cards for spouses have not been received,” it added.
Furthermore, it said,”Departing from Pakistan, on 16th December, 2023, Mrs Isa herself went into the cubicle of the ASF and was searched by a lady officer; the recording by cameras installed at the airport will confirm this; no exemption sought, nor given.
Justice Isa, the spokesman said, was offered, but he declined the use of the VIP lounge and the luxury limousine which drove VIPs right up to the aircraft at the Islamabad Airport.
Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.
The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.
The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,540
