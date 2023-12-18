Search

Pakistan

Body search rule for judges' families: SC spokesman asks Civil Aviation to clear 'misconceptions'

09:51 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
Sarina Isa
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Amid the controversy about body search of judges' families at airports, the Supreme Court spokesman issued a clarification on Monday. 

The spokesman said that neither the body search rule for the families of judges at airports was made by the apex court nor any exemption was sought for anyone.

In a statement on Monday, the SC spokesman said that a letter had been written to the aviation secretary and the director general of the Airport Security Force (ASF) on this matter.

The letter reads, “This is with reference to Aviation’s letter of 12th October, 2023, which surprisingly found its way to the media immediately after Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife left Pakistan for Turkiye during the Supreme Court’s winter vacations.

“In the interest of full disclosure kindly also disclose the Registrar of the Supreme Court’s letter of 21st September, 2023 to correct the misconceptions.

“The body search exemption rule was not made by the Supreme Court nor was exemption sought. The Registrar had simply pointed out an anomaly, which was that the spouses of retired Supreme Court judges were exempt from body search but those of serving judges were not.”

Addressing the Aviation, the spokesman wrote, “Your letter while resolving the anomaly does not offer an explanation. And, neither the ASF nor the Government of Pakistan is concerned about the security breach.

“The facts are that the coincidentally interesting timing of the letter, written 66 days ago, now coming into the public domain; immediately on Justice Isa’s departure from Pakistan.

“Body search exemption cards for spouses have not been received,” it added.

Furthermore, it said,”Departing from Pakistan, on 16th December, 2023, Mrs Isa herself went into the cubicle of the ASF and was searched by a lady officer; the recording by cameras installed at the airport will confirm this; no exemption sought, nor given.

Justice Isa, the spokesman said, was offered, but he declined the use of the VIP lounge and the luxury limousine which drove VIPs right up to the aircraft at the Islamabad Airport.

