Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 18 March 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates shows slight movement in open market, with major international currencies maintaining strong levels against the Pakistani rupee. US Dollar remained the most traded currency, while European and Gulf currencies also stayed firm.

According to latest market rates, US Dollar was recorded at Rs279.15 for buying and Rs280.4 for selling. Euro stood at Rs319.8 buying and Rs323.05 selling, reflecting continued demand for the European currency. UK Pound Sterling remained among the highest-valued currencies in the market, trading at Rs370.31 buying and Rs374.25 selling.

Among Gulf currencies widely used for remittances, UAE Dirham was available at Rs75.45 buying and Rs76.65 selling, while Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs73.7 buying and Rs74.65 selling. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were quoted at Rs74.60–75.30 and Rs715.65–725.65, respectively.

Other currencies also showed notable values in the open market. Australian Dollar traded between Rs193.40 and Rs197, the Canadian Dollar between Rs202.18 and Rs206.50, and the Singapore Dollar between Rs214.34 and Rs219.25.