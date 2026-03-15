Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Update – 15 March 2026

KARACHI – Foreign currency rates in Pakistan shows slight changes. According to latest exchange rates, US dollar was being bought at Rs279.05 and sold at Rs280.40. Euro stood at Rs320.59 for buying and Rs324.05 for selling, while the UK pound sterling was trading at Rs371.65 for buying and Rs375.25 for selling.

UAE dirham was available at Rs75.50 for buying and Rs76.75 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was being bought at Rs73.75 and sold at Rs74.70.

Other major currencies also recorded the following rates in the open market: the Australian dollar stood at Rs193.40 for buying and Rs197 for selling, while the Canadian dollar was trading at Rs202.18 for buying and Rs206.50 for selling. The Chinese yuan was available at Rs36.50 for buying and Rs37.75 for selling.

Danish krone was trading at Rs43.32 for buying and Rs43.72 for selling, while Norwegian krone stood at Rs27.61 for buying and Rs27.91 for selling. The Swedish korona was available at Rs30.15 for buying and Rs30.45 for selling, and the Swiss franc was recorded at Rs355 for buying and Rs358.85 for selling.

Indian rupee was available at Rs2.40 for buying and Rs2.85 for selling, while the Hong Kong dollar was trading at Rs34.80 for buying and Rs35.80 for selling. The New Zealand dollar stood at Rs162.77 for buying and Rs166.25 for selling.