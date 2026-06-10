Momina Iqbal’s sister Ramsha claims harassment, threats and surveillance

LAHORE – Actress Momina Iqbal’s sister, Ramsha Iqbal, has alleged that both sisters are being threatened and intimidated, and that unidentified vehicles were sent outside their homes at night.

Speaking to the media at the Punjab Bar Council, Ramsha Iqbal said that unidentified individuals were sent to Momina Iqbal’s in-laws’ residence a day earlier. She added that due to the timely alertness of the security provided by the government, the unknown individuals fled the scene.

She further claimed that people were also sent to her residence at night and that they are being threatened and harassed. She said a complaint had been submitted to Chuhang police station.

Ramsha Iqbal stated that baseless and false allegations have been levelled against her and her sister, and that multiple fabricated complaints are being filed at different forums. She added that she would strongly defend her sister’s cases.

Meanwhile, a hearing was held at the Punjab Bar Council’s disciplinary committee regarding a petition seeking suspension of licences of Ramsha Iqbal and lawyer Saqib Chadhar.

The four-member committee, headed by Chairman Abbas Ali Chadhar, directed lawyers involved in the case not to speak to the media about the matter. The chairman questioned counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq regarding his legal credentials, including whether he was a barrister and whether his Bar-at-Law degree had been submitted to the bar council.

The disciplinary committee also instructed him to present his Bar-at-Law qualification documents.

During the proceedings, questions were raised about Ramsha Iqbal’s legal practice, including whether she had informed the Punjab Bar Council about her employment in Australia, as she is not allowed to practice law while employed.

In response, Ramsha Iqbal said she had given six to seven interviews while wearing legal attire and clarified that she had been studying in Australia and also worked part-time during extra hours.

She maintained that all allegations against her were false and demanded that any claims regarding her employment be verified with documentary proof.

The chairman remarked that a dispute between two private individuals had been turned into a matter of ego by lawyers.

Ramsha Iqbal also stated that she had worked in Australia while studying and took up additional work during her free hours.