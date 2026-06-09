Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Open Market Rates – 9 June 2026

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against major foreign currencies in open market, with US Dollar trading at Rs278.20 for buying and Rs279.45 for selling.

Euro was available at Rs320.79 for buying and Rs324.35 for selling, while UK pound sterling stood at Rs371.12 and Rs376.60, respectively. UAE dirham was trading at Rs75.65 for buying and Rs76.60 for selling, while Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.00 and Rs74.75. The Qatari riyal was available at Rs75.22 for buying and Rs76.15 for selling.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained highest-valued currency in the market, trading at Rs884.52 for buying and Rs894.65 for selling. Bahraini dinar and Omani riyal followed at selling rates of Rs744.90 and Rs730.32, respectively.

Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan