Zong vs Jazz: Who’s Faster in Pakistan’s 5G Speed Trial?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s internet race entered new chapter. Zong unleashed its latest network trials, hitting blistering download speeds of over 1.4 Gbps. Not far behind, Jazz showcased its own 5G performance, claiming impressive, but slightly lower numbers.

In striking demonstration of next-generation connectivity, Zong shattered expectations in its latest 5G pre-launch tests in Islamabad, achieving peak download speeds exceeding 1.4 Gbps across multiple urban environments.

Jazz vs Zong 5G speed

Metric Zong 5G Jazz 5G Download Speed 1,438 Mbps 1,400 Mbps Upload Speed 76.7 Mbps 81.7 Mbps Ping 9 ms 11 ms Jitter 1 ms 3 ms

Zong linked these record-breaking results to meticulously optimized infrastructure and strategic spectrum use, with its “output-to-spectrum” efficiency standing out as the key driver behind such remarkable performance.

The tests come on the heels of JazzWorld CEO Aamir Ibrahim’s early 5G results from Islamabad’s F-7 sector. While Jazz acquired the largest share of Pakistan’s latest spectrum auction at 190 MHz across four bands, Zong’s network demonstrated comparable, if not superior, speeds and significantly lower latency in critical areas:

Ufone has yet to release its 5G speed trials, leaving the final competitive picture incomplete. Once published, Pakistan’s 5G leaderboard will be fully revealed.