Per Tola Gold Price drops to Rs4.55 Lac in Pakistan; Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down sharply as rates declined, bringing per tola prices to around Rs 4.55 Lac. The drop followed pressure in international market, with silver also recording a decline.

On Saturday, the price of gold per tola witnessed drop of Rs12,489 to Rs455,327 while the 10-gram gold rate slid down bt Rs11,240 to settle at Rs389,772.

Gold Rates Today

Item Old Price Change New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs 467,816 ↓ Rs 12,489 Rs 455,327 Gold (10 Gram) Rs 401,012 ↓ Rs 11,240 Rs 389,772 Gold (International per ounce) $4,452 ↓ $124 $4,328 Silver (Per Tola) Rs 7,730 ↓ Rs 463 Rs 7,267

This comes just a day after another decline on Friday, when gold per tola had already slipped by Rs1,469, closing at Rs467,816—signaling sustained pressure on the precious metal.

On the global front, gold prices tumbled by $124 per ounce, bringing the rate down to $4,328 (including a $20 premium), intensifying the downward trend in local markets. Meanwhile, silver was not spared either, as it declined by Rs463 per tola, settling at Rs7,267.