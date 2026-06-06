Per Tola Gold Price drops to Rs4.55 Lac in Pakistan; Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down sharply as rates declined, bringing per tola prices to around Rs 4.55 Lac. The drop followed pressure in international market, with silver also recording a decline.
On Saturday, the price of gold per tola witnessed drop of Rs12,489 to Rs455,327 while the 10-gram gold rate slid down bt Rs11,240 to settle at Rs389,772.
Gold Rates Today
|Item
|Old Price
|Change
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs 467,816
|↓ Rs 12,489
|Rs 455,327
|Gold (10 Gram)
|Rs 401,012
|↓ Rs 11,240
|Rs 389,772
|Gold (International per ounce)
|$4,452
|↓ $124
|$4,328
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs 7,730
|↓ Rs 463
|Rs 7,267
This comes just a day after another decline on Friday, when gold per tola had already slipped by Rs1,469, closing at Rs467,816—signaling sustained pressure on the precious metal.
On the global front, gold prices tumbled by $124 per ounce, bringing the rate down to $4,328 (including a $20 premium), intensifying the downward trend in local markets. Meanwhile, silver was not spared either, as it declined by Rs463 per tola, settling at Rs7,267.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 6 June 2026