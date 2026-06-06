Protester Killed, Dozens arrested as crackdown intensifies against Kashmir’s Joint Awami Action Committee

MUZAFFARABAD — Tensions reached boiling point in Azad Kashmir after sweeping security crackdown and escalating unrest left at least one protester dead and dozens of individuals arrested, deepening fears of a wider breakdown in law and order ahead of the planned June 9 protests.

As of Saturday evening, authorities detained around 72 people in coordinated operations carried out over the past 18 hours, targeting individuals allegedly linked to the banned Joint Awami Action Committee. The region remains under heavy security presence, while internet services continue to stay suspended, effectively cutting off large parts of the population from communication.

The mass arrests are part of efforts to stabilize security situation as early raids led to the recovery of weapons, communication devices, and other suspicious materials. Authorities further allege that some seized documents point to organized protest planning, possible disruption of public order, and potential violent activity, along with suspected foreign contacts. Investigations are ongoing.

AJK Protests

🚨 آزاد پتن انٹری پوائنٹ بند! کشمیری عوام نے واضح پیغام دے دیا ہے کہ ظلم، جبر اور ناانصافی کے سامنے سر نہیں جھکائیں گے۔ تاریخ گواہ ہے کہ حق کی آواز کو دبایا نہیں جا سکتا۔ کشمیری ظلم سے دبے نہیں، نہ دبیں گے۔ ان کا عزم، حوصلہ اور جدوجہد پہلے سے زیادہ مضبوط ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/LXEmu9rRkz — ‏زہـــرہ لیــاقت (@IG_Zahra) June 6, 2026

The unrest intensified after violent clashes in Rawalakot on Friday night, where police report that one protester was killed and three others were injured. The incident triggered further alarm across the region, followed by an immediate shutdown of internet services.

In response to growing instability, reports indicate that the regional government requested assistance from federal security forces, including the Rangers and Frontier Corps. Additional contingents have since been deployed, significantly increasing the security footprint across key areas of Azad Kashmir.

Tensions had already been building after the government banned the Joint Awami Action Committee, accusing it of activities aimed at disturbing public order. The group had announced a major escalation of protests, including a wheel-jam strike, shutter-down strike, and a long march scheduled for June 9. Their demands include the abolition of 12 refugee seats along with 37 other points of contention.

Negotiations between the government and the committee were last held on May 30, 2026, but ended without agreement. Officials claim repeated efforts were made to extend dialogue and delay the planned agitation, but the group refused to back down.

Meanwhile, the controversial issue of the 12 refugee seats has been referred to the Supreme Court of Pakistan-administered Kashmir after discussion in an All Parties Conference, where hearings are currently underway. Final authority on the matter rests with the legislative assembly.

As the June 9 deadline approaches, panic and uncertainty are spreading among residents, with long queues at petrol stations and reports of households stockpiling food and essential supplies amid fears of a wider shutdown.