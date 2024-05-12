Search

PakistanTop News

AJK government accepts all demands of protesters after 2 days of violent clashes

Web Desk
07:41 PM | 12 May, 2024
AJK government accepts all demands of protesters after 2 days of violent clashes
Source: Social media

RAWALAKOT – After two days of tumultuous protests, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government reportedly acceded to all demands put forth by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which had been protesting against exorbitant electricity bills and taxes.

Violent clashes erupted across Azad Kashmir between law enforcement and activists of a rights movement amid a widespread strike that paralyzed the region, resulting in the tragic death of at least one police officer and injuries to several others.

Sub-Inspector Adnan Qureshi tragically lost his life due to a gunshot wound sustained in the chest in Islamgarh, where he had been deployed to manage a rally bound for Muzaffarabad under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The JAAC, predominantly composed of traders, has been advocating for electricity pricing in line with hydropower generation costs in AJK, subsidized wheat flour and an end to privileges enjoyed by the elite class.

During the protests, violent demonstrators vandalized numerous vehicles, including a magistrate’s car on the Poonch-Kotli Road. Furthermore, markets, trade centers, offices, schools, and restaurants remained shuttered across AJK.

According to sources, negotiations between a JAAC delegation and the territory’s Chief Secretary, held at the residence of the Rawalakot Commissioner, resulted in the government conceding to all demands put forth by the protesters.

Sources indicated that the government also agreed to the committee’s request for subsidized flour and the reversal of electricity bill hikes.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:20 PM | 12 May, 2024

Is Pakistan selling JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Iraqi Air Force?

08:06 PM | 12 May, 2024

Gaza death toll tops 35,000; 15,000 children among victims of Israeli ...

07:41 PM | 12 May, 2024

AJK government accepts all demands of protesters after 2 days of ...

05:12 PM | 12 May, 2024

Documentary on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui unveiled in Karachi

05:09 PM | 12 May, 2024

Massive drop in mobile phone prices in Pakistan

04:55 PM | 12 May, 2024

Rangers called in as protests against inflation, taxes enter 3rd day ...

Most viewed

08:49 AM | 11 May, 2024

DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif among three Maj Gen promoted to rank of ...

09:55 PM | 9 May, 2024

Kashaf Alvi named brand ambassador for RaheQamar

12:25 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan seals another jet deal; to sell 12 Super Mushshak aircraft ...

11:35 PM | 9 May, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go down from May 16

11:59 PM | 9 May, 2024

Militants blow up girls school in Pakistan's North Waziristan

09:45 PM | 11 May, 2024

Police officer killed as AJK protests against 'unjust' taxes spread

Advertisement

Latest

09:20 PM | 12 May, 2024

Is Pakistan selling JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Iraqi Air Force?

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 12 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 279.7 
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: