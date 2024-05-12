Search

Pakistani celebrities celebrate Mother's Day with heartfelt tributes

07:49 PM | 12 May, 2024
As Mother's Day sweeps across the calendar, Pakistani celebrities are flooding social media with touching tributes, showcasing their profound appreciation for the influential women in their lives. From actors to models and musicians, this occasion has evolved into a platform for expressing gratitude, honor, and love for maternal resilience.

A prevailing theme in these celebrity posts is the celebration of family bonds, with many sharing intimate moments and cherished memories with their mothers. Actor and philanthropist Nadia Jamil led the charge with a poignant letter expressing her profound admiration for her mother. In an Instagram post, she shared a heartfelt video montage, set to the emotional Bollywood melody of "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai," featuring cherished moments with her beloved mother.

In the caption, she reflected on the strength and courage instilled in her by her mother. "Happy Mother’s Day to my rock, where my strength began from, where my life began from," she wrote with joy. "My friend, confidant, the most generous, forgiving, loving woman I know, one of the most, beyond beautiful women to have lived on this planet."

Continuing, she expressed her love, "I love you Ma. Here’s to healing and learning and unlearning and to the adventure of life still left for us to enjoy together. With Aba, Baba Zain, Nana, Nani, Puchi Khala, all watching us. Please say a prayer for the health and happiness of my best friend… my Ma."

Meanwhile, music icon Faisal Kapadia celebrated Mother's Day with a heartwarming Instagram carousel post. One image portrayed him as a child cradled in his mother's arms, while another featured his wife Seema, standing proudly beside their two sons, Armaan and Gibran. "Happy Mother’s Day!" Faisal exclaimed in the caption.

Singer Zoe Viccaji marked the occasion by sharing an endearing snapshot with her daughter. Embracing the festive spirit, the duo flaunted matching butterfly-themed face paints, radiating joy as they smiled for the camera. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there," Zoe expressed in a brief message.

Joining the chorus of Mother’s Day tributes, Shaniera Akram offered an affectionate glimpse into maternal love across generations. Sharing pictures with her husband, former cricketer Wasim Akram, and their three children, Shaniera beamed, "My children are what make my life full. I am blessed to have these three."

She added, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mummas, step mummas, grandmums, new baby mummas, mother in laws and the ones who remain in our hearts." Whether through a comforting embrace after a long day or a reassuring word during challenging times, mothers consistently exemplify selflessness and compassion. Thus, while Mother's Day serves as a special occasion to express gratitude, let's remember to honor and appreciate mothers every day for the invaluable roles they play in our lives.

