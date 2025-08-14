FBR can now peek into your Calls, Online Activity for Tax Checks

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been granted sweeping new powers to monitor citizens’ internet activity and phone records in its fight against tax fraud.

Telecom companies, internet providers, and PTA are now legally required to hand over customer data whenever FBR demands.

Tax officials can access subscriber names, call logs, technical usage information, and even import or export records linked to investigations. Authorities claim these measures will help uncover hidden digital money trails and crack down on tax evasion.

The new law allows FBR to bring in private auditors and technical experts to aid investigations. These specialists are bound by strict confidentiality, but the move raises concerns over personal privacy.

Officials insist the data will be used solely for legal purposes and warn that anyone leaking taxpayer information will face serious legal consequences. They say the updated powers will give the FBR unprecedented tools to expose tax fraud while maintaining a balance with citizens’ privacy.